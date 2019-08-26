Atingo to challenge MP Omulele in 2022

Vihiga Minority leader Tom Atingo says he will challenge Luanda MP Chris Omulele in 2022.

HIS 'Mumboha Declaration' follows persistent rumours that Vihiga chief of staff Noah Okaya plans to challenge the MP on an ODM ticket.

Okaya has not confirmed the reports.

The minority leader was speaking at Mumboha Stadium on Friday while hosting Deputy President William Ruto.

Atingo rubbished Cotu Boss Francis Atwoli’s call for a second 'Bukhungu Declaration'.

“Atwoli thinks he will dictate politics the way he dictates Cotu, it's not possible.

We are in a free democratic society and I have decided on that line. If I win, well and good and if I fail, I will say I tried my best but the majority has spoken,” Atingo said.

He said they have been voting for and supporting people who have no value to them.

“We voted for ODM, we voted for ANC, we voted ODM again but we have not benefitted," Atingo said.

We can’t take care of our families on tialala and tibim, let’s have development that will help our people buy food, Atingo said.

He told people of Luanda to shun politicians without a development track record and ignore parties.

“If parties were working, Western and Nyanza could have gone so far in this tibim and tialala," he said.

But the parties don’t work and we are still where we were as other communities develop,” Atingo said.

He urged residents of Luanda subcounty to change their tune for their fortunes to improve, to benefit from development and government positions.

The minority leader asked why the top leaders are in good terms with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the DP but they tell other leaders visit the DP.

“Why tell your kids not to visit your neighbour and then you go there to eat, drink, even sleep there? Atingo asked.

Atingo said he will work with any leader who is ready to give my people development not stories.

Mudavadi has never told me to support him I only learn it from the media as we used to he added.

“Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) has been taking us for granted. We supported him but he never told us how he ended up being a campaign manager for Raila,”Atingo said.

(Edited by V. Graham)