CANCER SCREENING

Governor’s wife holds free medical camp in Bungoma

The governor’s wife called on residents to turn out in large numbers for screening

•An integrated primary health care screening camp organized by the office of Bungoma first lady Caroline Wangamati kicked off yesterday in Bumula constituency Bungoma south.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
23 August 2019 - 05:00
Bungoma first lady Caroline Wangamati address residents of Bumula who turned up for a free medical camp at Bumula girls.
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

A screening camp organised by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s wife Caroline began yesterday in Bumula constituency.

The two-day event at Bumula Girls High School will include screening for prostate cancer, cervical cancer and obstetric fistula.

The people who test positive for cancer will be referred to health facilities including Moi Teaching and Referral for treatment.

The governor’s wife called on residents to turn out in large numbers for screening.

She urged residents to enrol for NHIF to cushion themselves against high medical bills.

 

The camp is also running an eye clinic, haemoglobin count to test for anaemia, youth-friendly clinic, reproductive health and child welfare as well as treatment of those afflicted by jiggers.

 

 

