Governor’s wife holds free medical camp in Bungoma

A screening camp organised by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s wife Caroline began yesterday in Bumula constituency.

The two-day event at Bumula Girls High School will include screening for prostate cancer, cervical cancer and obstetric fistula.

The people who test positive for cancer will be referred to health facilities including Moi Teaching and Referral for treatment.

The governor’s wife called on residents to turn out in large numbers for screening.

She urged residents to enrol for NHIF to cushion themselves against high medical bills.

The camp is also running an eye clinic, haemoglobin count to test for anaemia, youth-friendly clinic, reproductive health and child welfare as well as treatment of those afflicted by jiggers.