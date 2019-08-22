Wangamati orders closure of bars on census day

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has ordered the closure of all bars over the weekend and on Monday so residents can remain at home for census.

Addressing the press at the county headquarters on Wednesday, Wangamati said they had agreed with county commissioner Stephen Kihara to have all bars closed.

'I am making a humble appeal to our people who love their drink very much and can't do without it for a single day to carry their drink home and take it from there," Wangamati said.

The governor said census is an important exercise for which everyone ought to participate in.

‘The main reasons for this exercise is to ensure we get the data and statistics that are key for planning purposes," he said.

The governor said census results are key in determining resources t be allocated to counties and urged all residents to ensure they are counted.

During the last census in 2009, Nairobi emerged as the county with the biggest population, followed by Kiambu, Kakamega, Nakuru and Bungoma in the top five.

"The country's average birthrate stands at 3.2 per cent yet Bungoma’s birthrate is at 3.8 per cent. So we expect a bigger population," Wangamati said.

He said Bungoma should be the second populous county and urged everyone to turn up for census.

"When you go to our hospitals, there is a lot of congestion because our women are giving birth due to our God-given strength where some our people have more than three wives."

He said that the county’s numerical strength will make it have a big say in the 2022 politics as the region plans to front a presidential candidate.

Wangamati asked all Bungoma people in other towns to return home to be counted.

edited by peter obuya