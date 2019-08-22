Declare interest before doing business with county, Oparanya tells staff

Kakamega staff must declare whenever their relatives want to do business with the county government to avoid conflict of interest.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Tuesday warned that any employee found to engage in business with the government without having made a declaration about it will be dismissed.

"Such impunities not only compromises the image and quality of service to the people but also makes the government buy goods and services at inflated prices,” Oparanya said.

The governor was addressing county executives at Golf Hotel during a forum on strategies to enhance revenue collection.

The session followed Oparanya's decision last week to send revenue collection staff on 60 days of compulsory leave.

Speaking on Saturday during the homecoming party for Namalal MCA George Mukodo at Ebulanda Primary School, Oparanya said more workers will go home as he restructures his administration.

He said non-performing workers had been warned of the impending layoff. He said there was need to identify new revenue streams to raise money. The business community also ought to be sensitised on their obligations, he said.

"We had employed people to collect revenue but they became crafty and pocketed the money. they were building houses instead of banking the cash. Soo, I will have to send more people home if they can't account for their property," Oparanya said.

The governor said the war on corruption was not restricted to the national government only but county governments as well.

He urged Kakamega citizens to return home in time for the census on August 24.

He said the national count is key in determining resource allocation to the counties and for the planning of development projects.

Oparanya asked the national government to release part of the funds allocated to ease the cash crisis in the devolved governments.

Some counties have not paid workers their July salaries due to lack of funds occasioned by the delay in passing the Division of Revenue Bill.

Oparanya said counties were staring at catastrophic consequences including lack of medicine in county hospitals.

He said some senior officials at the National Treasury were openly undermining devolution.

edited by peter obuya