Rally behind a strong leader, says former minister Kombo

Says it is high time Luhyas changed their approach in politics

In Summary

• The Mulembe community residents have been urged to choose by themselves one most popular and strong leader among the current crop of Luhya leaders who is fit to lead the community in their quest for state house job come 2022.

• He spoke after attending Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Webuye.

by BRIAN OJAMAA Correspondent, Western Region
Western
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Chairman of water trust fund Musikari Kombo on Sunday talks to the star after attending a church mass service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church at his Dinaa area home in webuye town
Chairman of water trust fund Musikari Kombo on Sunday talks to the star after attending a church mass service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church at his Dinaa area home in webuye town
Image: BRIAN OJAMAA

The Mulembe Nation should chose a strong leader to run for President in 2022, a former minister has said.

Chairman of Water Trust Fund Musikari Kombo on Sunday said the community has been a laughing stock for decades and it is high time it changed its approach in politics.

He spoke after attending Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Webuye.

Kombo told the Star that the ordinary wananchi should look at the available leadership and find who is best suited to provide sound leadership.

He said when Masinde Muliro led the Luhyas, he was opposed by a section of politicians from the region due to their selfish interests but when the community rallied behind him  there was a semblance of unity.

