Rally behind a strong leader, says former minister Kombo

The Mulembe Nation should chose a strong leader to run for President in 2022, a former minister has said.

Chairman of Water Trust Fund Musikari Kombo on Sunday said the community has been a laughing stock for decades and it is high time it changed its approach in politics.

He spoke after attending Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Webuye.

Kombo told the Star that the ordinary wananchi should look at the available leadership and find who is best suited to provide sound leadership.

He said when Masinde Muliro led the Luhyas, he was opposed by a section of politicians from the region due to their selfish interests but when the community rallied behind him there was a semblance of unity.