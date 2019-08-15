Three Bungoma workers promoted for first time in 36 years

• Among those promoted were LilyRose Mayeku Bwari, Mary Toya and Mary Magdalene Sudi who had been in one job group since in 1980, 1982 and 1983 respectively.
• Wangamati apologised to the three and regretted that some of the core of staff serving the people of Bungoma had not been treated humanely.
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Tuesday promoted 190 county workers some of whom had served for more than 30 years in the same job group.
The workers were seconded to county administration from the defunct Bungoma municipal council.
He spoke during a meeting with officers from the department of agriculture at Mabanga ATC in Kabuchai constituency.
The county boss called on the county secretary, executives and senior officers to ensure no staff is subjected to the inhumane treatment.
“This should never happen to any other staff in the county. The success of any institution hinges on the motivation and welfare of its staff,” he said.
Wangamati said that he is committed to ensuring county workers are motivated to enhance service delivery.
The governor asked the county executives to ensure staffs are given opportunities to further their studies in a consistent manner.
“One of the biggest challenges we have is that most of our pole don’t further their studies. Once you have a diploma, degree or certificate one sticks there,” he said.
He said that the ministry of agriculture is the biggest contributor to the county’s economy and all the programmes must involve all the stakeholders.
Bungoma county executive for public administration Keya Sabwami separately told the Star that the administration had paid all workers their July salaries.
Sabwami said the workers had been paid on August 8 and will not be joining other counties in protesting against delayed payment.
“We are sorry about the slight delay this time I want to assure the public that the county government of Bungoma has been paying its employees by 26th and 27th of every month,” he said.
Sabwami said that the delay had been caused by clearance by the Controller of Budget.
“We are happy that we have been ranked among counties that have prudently used the funds allocated,” he said.
(edited by O. Owino)