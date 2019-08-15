Three Bungoma workers promoted for first time in 36 years

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Tuesday promoted 190 county workers some of whom had served for more than 30 years in the same job group.

Among those promoted were LilyRose Mayeku Bwari, Mary Toya and Mary Magdalene Sudi who had been in one job group since in 1980, 1982 and 1983 respectively.

The workers were seconded to county administration from the defunct Bungoma municipal council.

Wangamati apologised to the three and regretted that some of the core staff serving the people of Bungoma had not been treated humanely.

He spoke during a meeting with officers from the department of agriculture at Mabanga ATC in Kabuchai constituency.