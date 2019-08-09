Medics under watch over drug theft in Vihiga

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has put on notice medics who steal and sell medicine from county hospitals.

He said such health workers will be dismissed from service.

The governor spoke at the county headquarters on Thursday after flagging off drugs worth Sh66 million from Kenya Medical Suppliers Agency to health facilities across the county.

“These will help us curb drug shortage in the county that has made our people fail to access proper medical services,” Ottichilo said.

County assembly Deputy Speaker Nickson Butiya urged the governor to crack the whip on medicine thieves.

During recruitment of health personnel, many suitable applicants were left out. Staff found stealing medical supplies should be kicked out and replaced immediately, Butiya said.

"We want our people to enjoy the services that we provide and not to frustrate them."

The county government is in the process of improving its services as it plans to install biometric machines in all work stations.

Butiya said he would like to see Vihiga rated among the best counties in health services.

“We are also going to introduce biometric registration where all country workers will have to sign in when they are reporting to and leaving duty,” Ottichilo said.

He said the biometric system will help the county improve services.

The system will be monitored to assess staff performance, he added.

Ottichilo said bad workers will be dismissed and replaced to ensure effective service delivery in the county.

“When the scrutiny is done and you are not well performing, be ready to pack so that we have those who are ready to work and deliver as we need,” the governor said.

County Health executive Amos Kutwa urged the county assembly to increase allocation to the department to deliver its crucial mandate.

“We need about Sh80 to Sh100 million quarterly to ensure smooth operations of the department,” Kutwa said.

He said good health services in the county start with hiring competent staff and equipping them with the proper tools for them to deliver.

“Let’s honour the deal by paying Kemsa on time. If we fail to do so, then we won’t be able to get drugs come next year,” Kutwa said.