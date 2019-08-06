Busia MCAs allocate Sh35 million for rural electrification

The Busia county assembly has allocated Sh35 million for implementing phase two of rural electrification programmes in the wards.

Energy chief officer Gilbert Oduory said the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation will contribute to the project.

MCAs have contributed Sh6m through the Ward Development Fund for the maintenance of mass street and solar lights at various trading centres.

Bukhayo North, Busibwabo, Amukura West, Matayos South, Marachi North, Burumba, Kingandole and Malaba Central are among wards whose contribution have been received.

“Regular maintenance of solar and mass lights is mandatory. We shall, therefore, set up an office where technical officers manning will respond to the needs of the consumers regarding blackouts,” Oduory said.

He said an MoU between the county government and Rerec will be signed before the money is transferred to agency's account.

The officer asked MCAs to allocate more funds for maintenance and replacement of batteries for sustainability.

At least 15 wards will benefit from the electrification programme.

