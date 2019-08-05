PSC shortlists 7 for Masinde Muliro VC job

The Public Service Commission has shortlisted seven candidates for the post of Masinde Muliro University vice chancellor.

The university has remained without a substantive VC since November 30, 2018, when Prof Frederick Otieno’s five-year contract ended.

Prof Joseph Bosire was picked to act for six months, which ended on June 30. Prof Asenath Sigot was then appointed by Education CS George Magoha on July 1 to act for three months, pending the selection of a substantive VC by the PSC.

Those shortlisted for the post are Otieno, Bosire, professors Sibilikhe Makhanu, Gitonga Mburugu, Joseph Chanda, Deogratius Jaganyi and Maurice Amutabi.

The seven will be interviewed by the PSC today (Monday) starting from 9am to 4pm. The interview schedules were released by the commission secretary Prof Margaret Kobia.

Otieno had requested the renewal of his contract, but the university council chaired by Jeremy Bundi, opposed his request, citing high-handedness, abuse of office, among other issues.

The statute's Law Amendment Act 2018, which was signed into law earlier this year by President Uhuru Kenyatta, took away the power to appoint VCs from respective university councils.

Instead, the university council will appoint top managers in consultation with the Education CS after a competitive recruitment process by the PSC.

The commission has also shortlisted 10 candidates for deputy vice chancellor (DVC) Academic and students’ affairs and eight more candidates for DVC administration and finance.

It has also shortlisted seven candidates for DVC planning, research and innovation.

Candidates for the DVC positions will be interviewed between Tuesday and Friday.

Shortlisted candidates must produce original IDs, academic and professional certificates and transcripts. They should also produce clearance by the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Credit Reference Bureau and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Members of the public who may have information touching on the suitability of any candidate have been requested to submit sworn affidavits for consideration by the commission.

Three unions in June wrote to Magoha accusing three university council members and a representative of the State Department for University Education and Research of frustrating the appointment of a substantive VC.

They are Masinde Muliro chapters of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha).

They claimed that council members have been absconding crucial meetings so the council may lack quorum to deliberate on sensitive issues.

“We wish to inform you that the same group of council members was sabotaging Prof Bosire by providing misleading information on how he was performing his duties,” the letter dated June 28 reads in part.

“We also wish to note that there is a well-hatched scheme by the council members to create confusion, cause stalemate and finally petition for the dissolution of the council even before the recruitment of substantive officer holders.”

The letter was copied to Masinde Muliro chancellor Dr Peter Wanyanga, Secretary State Corporations committee Dr Jane Mugambi and all council members.