Mudavadi urges Kalonzo, Raila to back him for top seat in 2022

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to support him for the presidency in 2022.

He said he was a pioneer for NASA and he supported Raila and Kalonzo in the last general election. He said it is now their turn to support him.

“I have made up my mind. It's either they support me or forget about me. I will go up to the end as I did in 2013,” Mudavadi said.

He said he knows he disappointed his supporters for failing to run for the country's top seat and instead supported Raila and Kalonzo.

“Supporting them was just to show that I'm also a team player and I contribute a lot to the opposition,” he said on Friday.

Mudavadi spoke in Busali, Sabatia subcounty, at the funeral of Elijah Muhanji who was the father-in-law of vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala. Muhanji has been battling prostate cancer since 2010.

The ANC leader said one community cannot win an election unless supported by other communities.

He said it is hard for him to negotiate for support when "his people" are scattered.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi said Mudavadi was the best candidate to take over the leadership of the country.

“We need a leader who will make all Kenyans feel at home. One who will ensure resources are distributed equally, no oppression and no discrimination,” the MP said.