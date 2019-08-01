Busia leaders raise Sh800,000 to empower groups

Entrepreneurs have received Sh800,000 so their groups can start businesses.

Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala helped raise the money for groups to do business in Bunyala subcounty.

Speaking during a fundraising at Mau-Mau market in Bunyala South, Budalangi, on Sunday, Ojaamong urged groups' leaders to forward proposals to be given grants of at least Sh300,000. This will enable them to invest in profitable ventures.

Wanjala urged small-scale traders to form and register groups to enable them to access the grants.

Mutua urged group members to visit her office in Busia town for assistance.

“My office is open and ready to serve you, so in case you have any problem, come for guidance," she said.

She urged groups that had received the funds to use the funds prudently and transparently and invest in viable businesses.

The Woman Rep said she will organise another fundraiser for the remaining groups.

Mutua, who is also the ODM secretary general, said she will investigate claims by area ODM leaders that a leader from Bunyala South elected on an ODM ticket was defying and belittling the party. Disciplinary steps will be taken against him, she said.

“My office has received several complaints that Bunyala South MCA Casper Ajuma is behaving contrary to party regulations, but I will carry out investigations and take necessary steps in line with the party rules and regulations," she said.

Efforts to get a comment from Ajumawere unsuccessful as his line was unreachable.

