Wangamati purchases four ambulances at Sh40 million

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati on Saturday commissioned four ambulances to provide emergency services for patients in remote areas of the third most populous county in the country.

The four ambulances were purchased at a cost of Sh40 million.

Wangamati said one of the ambulances will serve Chebyuk and Kopsiro villages in Mt Elgon where several cases of deaths of expectant mothers on transit to medical facilities have been reported.

"Most people use donkeys as a means of transport since we do not have vehicles to assist us at night," said John Kipsuto, a resident of Chebyuk.

The county has a total of 14 ambulances providing emergency services to residents.

The number has now increased to 18 to serve nine sub-counties and other remote areas in the rural areas.

Wangamati reiterated his commitment to improve the county’s healthcare system.

"We will invest more in the ministry of health to improve the status of health of our people. The ambulances will be taken to Kopsiro, Naitiri, Chwele and to Bungoma Referral Hospital to improve mobility of patients during emergencies in remote areas," said the Ford Kenya party governor.

He assured residents that both contractors who won tenders to build the 300-bed maternity wing at Bungoma Referral Hospital and the one constructing 100-bed maternity wing at Sirisia Sub Country Hospital will be paid in time.

The two projects will cost a total of Sh400 million.

"The contractors should complete the job in the time since the county has all the money for both projects," he said.