Close

STAND-OFF

Oparanya: We know where the money we want is

Challenges the national government to enumerate key development projects it has initiated in counties for the last seven years

In Summary

• Oparanya says national government has budgeted for devolved functions and held the cash meant for counties

• He says operations in counties were grounded because of the standoff between Senate and National Assembly.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
29 July 2019 - 00:00
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during the burial of his niece Cecilia Akhaukwa in Ebushieni village, Butere subcounty, on Saturday
NO MONEY?: Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during the burial of his niece Cecilia Akhaukwa in Ebushieni village, Butere subcounty, on Saturday
Image: /HILTON OTENYO

Council of Governor chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “no money” remark, saying governors know where the money they want is.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday declared that money allocated to counties will not be increased. He said that the government had no extra money.

Speaking during the burial of Laurine Okwach in Matungu on Friday, Oparanya said that governors know the money they are demanding is available.

 

The late Okwach was shot dead by former Kakamega MCA Richard Muchesia in Nairobi, who also took his own life early this month.

Oparanya, the Kakamega governor, said the national government had budgeted for devolved functions and held money meant for county governments in them.

 “We don’t want the government to go and print more money to give us. If we sit down with the national government we shall be able to show them where the money we’re asking for is,” Oparanya said.     

He challenged officials of the national government to enumerate key development projects the national government has initiated in counties in the last seven years to be compared with those of county governments.

Governors and senators are demanding they be given Sh335 billion, recommended by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA). MPs have allocated them Sh316 billion this financial year.

Oparanya said operations in counties were grounded because of the stand-off between the Senate and the National Assembly.

He said that governors will launch their Ugatuzi constitutional amendment initiative aimed at ending perennial misunderstandings between the two houses over revenue allocation.

 

Oparanya said Ugatuzi Mashinani will push for streamlined cash flow to devolved units, including raising revenue allocation to counties.

“We have agreed as governors that we must have a way out of this annual impasse over revenue allocation. We don’t want people to suffer because of supremacy battles between the Senate and the National Assembly,” he said.

He said that governors will meet today in Nairobi to map out strategies for their referendum initiative.

Pesa Mashinani was spearheaded by governors in their first term but flopped.    

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
29 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ikolomani MP's son dies in a US swimming pool
    1d ago Western

  2. Man who watered thirsty wildlife honoured
    2d ago Coast

  3. Sonko to cut money spent on Executive trips
    12h ago Nairobi

  4. Hotelier accused of raping customer
    1d ago Nairobi

  5. Kenyan fishermen arrested by Ugandan officials in L Victoria
    15h ago Nyanza

Latest Videos