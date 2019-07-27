Busia revenue target rises to Sh454 million

Busia County Government has set a revenue target of Sh454 million for the Financial Year 2019/2020, according to county director revenue Charles Andima.

Speaking to journalists in his office on Thursday, Andima said despite not meeting the target in the 2018/2019 financial year, they surpassed last year’s collections by Sh123 million.

In the 2016/2017 financial year, the county managed to raise Sh256 million against the set target of 587m; In 2017/2018 the amount collected was Sh176 million against Sh612 million target while in 2018/2019 FY the county collected Sh300 million against Sh452 million target.

Andima said record collection compared to other previous financial years is a sign of better things to come as they strive to put elaborate measures in place to achieve the set target.

“With the adoption of the valuation roll by the County Assembly on Wednesday, we are optimistic of surpassing our target this financial year,” he said.

The assembly, in adopting the report, recommended that the county government imposes the tax at 1 per cent of the total rateable value.

The revenue head said they have instituted measures to seal leakages; introduction of a cashless payment system through M-Pesa and ending spending at the source.

Other measures include enhanced enforcement in collaboration with all departments that generate revenue.

“The goodwill and support from the Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Finance executive Phaustine Barasa, chief officer Prisca Omoit helped to achieve that record," he said.

He said the department is increasing the staff, together with the enforcement team “we are set to achieve our target”.

Andima said the county lost more than Sh100 million in trailer parking fees in Malaba due to the East African Common Market protocol, something that also contributed to the county’s failure to meet the revenue target.