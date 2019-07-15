No reporting to school before 6am, authorities warn

Authorities in Teso have suspended early morning reporting to school by students and pupils.

Teso North Deputy County Commissioner Justus Musau said parents who will go against the directive and allow their children to report to school as early as 5am will be arrested.

Speaking in Kolanya Boys High School during this year’s Annual General Meeting on Friday, Musau said no student or pupil should be found walking to school before 6am.

He also said teachers should ensure learners, particularly day-scholars, are released from their respective learning institutions before 6pm to reach home early.

He noted that early morning reporting to school and late evening departure from school had contributed to the increasing pregnancy cases among students and pupils.

“This has to be strictly followed because we will remain vigilant,” said Musau, who is the sub county security committee chairman.

There have been rising cases of insecurity within the sub county with residents urging the government to step up its efforts in guaranteeing the safety of the lives and property.

Musau spoke two weeks after a teacher from Kaeset Primary School was brutally butchered and his body dumped near him home.