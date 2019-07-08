Close

USHIRIKA DAY

28 saccos get Sh18 million from Busia fund

Ojaamong urges groups which have benefited from the revolving fund to repay their loans to enable others to benefit

  • Another Sh7m is due for disbursement in August
  • Busia Teachers Education Investment Credit Society receives lion’s share of Sh2m
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Western
08 July 2019 - 00:00
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (right) and Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi at an exhibition during the Ushirika Day celebrations on Saturday
COOPERATIVE DEVELOPMENT: Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong (right) and Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi at an exhibition during the Ushirika Day celebrations on Saturday
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

A total of 28 saccos have benefited from Busia  Cooperative Enterprise Development Fund worth Sh18 million.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong issued the cheques to the beneficiaries during the Ushirika Day celebrations at Busia Vocational Training Centre.

Busia Teachers Education Investment Credit Society received the lion’s share of Sh2 million.  Bunyala South Jua Kali was second with Sh1.8m, while Busia Spartan and Ken Trust Education saccos received Sh1.5 million each.

Magombe Multipurpose Farmers Credit Society and Bunotsa Sacco received Sh1 million each. The least amount went to Bunyala Women Sacco and Bunyala Handcraft and Produce which received Sh200, 000 each.

The governor also awarded trophies to the best saccos. Faridi emerged the best managed sacco with Magombe taking the trophy for the best contributor to the Big Four agenda on food security.

The best youths sacco award went to Teso North Youth; Safari Care took the best transport award while Nambale ACK Women took the best women's sacco award.

The governor said over Sh80 million has been distributed to various cooperative societies across the county, adding that Sh7m is due for disbursement in August.

Ojaamong urged saccos which have benefited from the revolving fund to repay their loans to enable others to benefit from the fund.

