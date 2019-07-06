Recruit credible census teams — Bungoma commissioner

Bungoma county commissioner Stephen Kihara has urged members of the census committees to work dutifully as the success of the exercise will depend on sound preparations.

Kihara encouraged members to address in good time concerns that may hinder the smooth execution of the exercise.

He said plans were on course to ensure all persons residing in the county including the Ogiek community deep in Mt Elgon Forest are counted.

Committee members had observed during a meeting at the county commissioner’s office that Mt Elgon Forest with more than 1,000 households had only been allocated only one enumerator and one supervisor, hence the need for a review.

Kihara said the issue of Mt Elgon had been resolved and the number of personnel would be increased after budgetary provisions are revised.

He urged members to ensure that the recruitment exercise is above board stressing that all deserving youth should be considered.

Bungoma Kenya National Bureau of Statistics officer William Etwasi said the county and subcounty committees have been tasked with the recruitment of a specific number of field personnel.

He said that Bungoma county would recruit 3,735 enumerators, 586 content and 58 ICT supervisors who will undertake the census exercise.

The committee resolved that those who participated in the Huduma Namba registration would not be considered for the census positions to give a chance to others to benefit.

The committee noted that only unemployed youth who meet the criteria in the advertised positions would be considered for enumerators’ positions.

This move would facilitate a smooth and efficient recruitment process.

(edited by O. Owino)