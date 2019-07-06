Kakamega's famous Lubao market gets a facelift

Kakamega county government has modernised the famous Lubao market at a cost of Sh10 million.

The market which is surrounded by the Kakamega Forest in South Kabras ward, Malava subounty is legendary for trade in livestock, especially cats and dogs.

Kakamega deputy governor Philip Kutima officially opened the improved market on Thursday.

The expanded yard will serve as an animal sales point for traders from Kakamega, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot and Bungoma.

Addressing traders and residents at the event, the deputy governor said plans were in place for similar structures in other markets including Kipkaren, Matunda, Kambi ya Mwanza and Matete markets.

"We have prioritised the establishment of these structures to replace the wooden ones as a way of growing livestock business and improving the business environment for our people," he said.

Livestock business has flourished over time in Kakamega county attracting traders from as far as Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot in the Rift Valley.

Chief officer for veterinary services Kelly Nelima said that all animals will be inspected for diseases such as anthrax and foot and mouth before admission into the yard for sale to prevent the spread of deadly viruses.

South Kabras area MCA Harrison Tali advised traders and residents to ensure proper documentation for buyer-seller agreements to avoid liabilities arising from stolen livestock.

Lubao market provides a variety of goods and services every Thursday, but what many would describe as the reason for its fame, is the dog market.

For more than five decades, dogs have been bought and sold at the market.

Other leaders present at the event were the governor's economic advisor Paul Posho, county ombudsman Edward Indimuli, roads chief officer Joseph Sweta.

Others were East Kabras MCA Lazarus Luchevelel, his Chevaywa ward counterpart Baraza Wambulwa, director of veterinary services Jared Mulala and advisor in the deputy governor's office Luke Otipo.

