Parents warned against taking rapist cash

Budalang'i parents have been told to stop colluding with rapists to deny rape victims access to justice.

A children’s officer from Budalang'i constituency in Busia county said stern legal action would be taken against parents colluding with rapists.

Addressing the residents at St Peter’s Ruambwa Primary School on Monday, Bunyala subcounty children’s officer Christine Oranga warned rapists that their days are numbered adding that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“Some parents have developed a habit of settling rape cases through kangaroo courts where they are bribed with cash to settle the matter out of court. But I want to put such parents on notice that they risk arrest,” the children's officer said.

She said the children’s department will ensure the children’s rights are honoured and stern legal action taken against those defiling children.

The children’s officer at the same time told the parents and guardians of HIV positive children not to neglect them but ensure they take them to hospital to take ARVs.

She advised them not to wash a victim of rape since that may spoil the evidence, adding that the victim should be rushed to the hospital for check-up within 24 hours for emergency medical attention after which the matter should be reported to the police.

Oranga also told parents to ensure they apply for Presidential scholarship for their children once the bursary forms are out in December.

Edited by R.Wamochie