Vihiga MCAs pass motion for county to pay TVET exam fee

Vihiga MCAs has passed a motion compelling the county government to pay exam fees for Tertiary Vocational Education Training students in institutions within the county.

The MCAs said many students were unable to sit their exams due to lack of fees. Some students, they said, were denied sitting the exams despite having paid tuition fees.

"Those who manage to sit the exams are not given their certificates because of fee arrears," Vincent Atsaya said.

The Wodanga MCA, who initiated the motion, said it will help all students write their final exams.

He said it was meaningless for the county to build many TVET centers and equip them, pay tuition fees for learners only for the students not to sit their exams because of lack of fees.

"Academic papers are very important and it is good for these young men and women in TVET colleges to have them," he said.

He said it is difficult for those seeking jobs to defend themselves without papers.

Wemilabi MCA Patrick Akhwale said it’s hard to get a plumber or an electrician in the county due to poor training skills and lack of papers.

"Paying the exam fees will allow the county to have its own youths with qualifications and papers so we can stop hiring these skills from neighbouring counties," Akhwale said.

He said each ward should be given its own TVET center to train youths.

Minority leader Tom Atingo said the county should develop a system with a proper budget to take care of TVET exam expenses as the national government does for KCSE and KCPE candidates.

"Supervision in our TVET should be improved and services made betters for quality training," Atingo said.

He said the TVET exam fee should not be part of the bursary that MCAs give to the students.

