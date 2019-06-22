Kakamega girls receive free sanitary towels

Primary school girls in Kakamega county will receive free sanitary pads to keep them in class under a project initiated by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya's wife Priscilla.

The program, backed by the county government, was launched on Tuesday at Matawa Primary School in Mumias.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the county government provided Sh500, 000 and intends to continue supporting the initiative.

Girls in 60 primary schools in the county will receive free sanitary pads.

“I applaud the county first lady here for her noble program of ensuring the girl child receives full lessons without interruptions due to menstruation," he said.

"Education of the girl child is very important and nothing should deter them from attending lessons. As county government, we shall continually give the necessary support to keep our girls in school.”

Kutima thanked Lap Fund and the Red Cross for supporting the program and asked other organisations and well wishers to be partners.

Priscilla said the program aims to improve academic performance of girls.

“As a mother, I commit myself to support the girl child who is more vulnerable in society to make sure that they get the necessary support to go through their education," she said.

"I will not allow anybody to violate our girls' rights and anybody found doing that will face the full force of the law.”

Priscilla visited Emusoma and Emulechia primary schools in Mumias East subcounty and Lutasio and Emuberi primary schools in Matungu to distribute sanitary towels.