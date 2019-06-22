Close

60 SCHOOLS TARGETED

Kakamega girls receive free sanitary towels

Program is spearheaded by Governor Oparanya's wife Priscilla

In Summary

• Program backed by county government launched in Mumias on Tuesday.

• Girls in 60 primary schools in the county will receive free sanitary pads.

by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
22 June 2019 - 00:00
Kakamega governor's wife Priscilla Oparanya distributes sanitary towels in Matawa Primary School, Mumias, on Tuesday, June 18
FREE PADS: Kakamega governor's wife Priscilla Oparanya distributes sanitary towels in Matawa Primary School, Mumias, on Tuesday, June 18
Image: CALISTUS LUCHETU

Primary school girls in Kakamega county will receive free sanitary pads to keep them in class under a project initiated by Governor Wycliffe Oparanya's wife Priscilla.

The program, backed by the county government, was launched on Tuesday at Matawa Primary School in Mumias.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor Philip Kutima said the county government provided Sh500, 000 and intends to continue supporting the initiative.

 

Girls in 60 primary schools in the county will receive free sanitary pads.

“I applaud the county first lady here for her noble program of ensuring the girl child receives full lessons without interruptions due to menstruation," he said.

"Education of the girl child is very important and nothing should deter them from attending lessons. As county government, we shall continually give the necessary support to keep our girls in school.”

Kutima thanked Lap Fund and the Red Cross for supporting the program and asked other organisations and well wishers to be partners.

Priscilla said the program aims to improve academic performance of girls. 

“As a mother, I commit myself to support the girl child who is more vulnerable in society to make sure that they get the necessary support to go through their education," she said.

"I will not allow anybody to violate our girls' rights and anybody found doing that will face the full force of the law.”

 
 

Priscilla visited Emusoma and Emulechia primary schools in Mumias East subcounty and Lutasio and Emuberi primary schools in Matungu to distribute sanitary towels.

More:

Kakamega receives Sh250m to upgrade to city status

Kakamega town has ongoing project to become a city before 2022
Counties
3 weeks ago

Suspects in Kakamega boy's murder remanded for 14 days

Postmortem yet to be done, suspects yet to undergo psychiatric tests.
News
2 weeks ago

Guard killed as crime soars in Kakamega

The murder comes three days after a gang raided a village in Matungu, killing a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CALISTUS LUCHETU Correspondent, Kakamega
Western
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    2d ago Eastern

  3. MCAs want former senator Kivuti to suceed Wambora
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  5. Rivatex revival in full throttle as Uhuru set to open new ...
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos