Boy hit by car in DP Ruto's convoy buried in Budalang'i

The six-year-old boy who died after he was run over by a car in DP William Ruto’s convoy was buried on Saturday.

Sydney Mambala, who was a Grade 1 pupil at Fanape Junior Academy, Budalang’i, was laid to rest in Mulwanda village.

He died from respiratory failure and excessive bleeding at the Busia County Referral Hospital just two hours after he was referred by Port Victoria Subcounty Hospital.

DP Ruto, in a speech read by Abdul Mwasera, pledged support for his parents, Elizabeth Akinyi and Felix Mambala.

“I know there is no pain far-fetching and deeper than losing a child. The death of the child is most certainly the hardest thing to overcome," he said.

“I learned with deep regret and sadness about the road accident involving one vehicle in my convoy in which a young, cheerful and well-loved boy lost his life. I'm thankful for the grace and consideration and understanding that the family has shown despite their grief. I do not take it for granted."

The parents thanked the DP for the support accorded to them during their trying moment. They expressed hope that he will continue standing with them.

“Ruto told me to take heart, promising to look into my family’s welfare,” the father said.

Area MP Raphael Wanjala urged the Busia government to employ one of the parents or boost their business.

“I call upon the county government, through the chief of staff, Sebastian Okiring, to fix these parents somewhere, even if they are employed as enforcement officers, as both are Standard 8 dropouts."

