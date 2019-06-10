Busia, World Vision to train unskilled youth for jobs

Busia county government and World Vision Kenya have partnered to train unskilled youth.

The programme is being implemented within 14 member counties of the Lake Region Economic Bloc to promote issues involving the youth.

World Vision officer in charge of LREB Peter Oduk said the county technical working group will focus on delivering the policy to guide how the youth can get an internship in private and public sector.

“Youths have been faced with unemployment challenges with most skilled and trained seeking white collar jobs; there is a mismatch in terms of skills and what the market requires," he said.

"Current innovations train the youth for only white collar jobs yet jua kali opportunities are there in plenty. The youth are active in the political arena where they are used in ways that are not benefiting them economically but only engage them in violent activities,” he said.

Oduk said the LREB project focuses on enabling youths to access gainful employment and market opportunities while enhancing capacities of the processes. The project will also support counties to implement youth-oriented employment initiatives.

Chief Officer for Youth and Sports Joy Wanga said the county government has the interest of the youths at heart; through the project, we shall ensure that all youth who dropped out of school at primary and secondary levels are seconded to private or public sectors to acquire on the job experience.

“After acquiring the necessary experience they will be availed with starting capital to venture into areas they have a comparative advantage like masonry, carpentry, mechanic, hairdressing among others,” she said, adding that their first terms of reference are to develop an integrated youth action plan.

County Assembly Culture and Sports committee chairman Patrick Obuya said apprentice and internship policies are crucial in youth empowerment.

“Our other major task will be to identify youths gaps especially in budget-making process and advocacy body to ensure issues on youths are factored in the budget,” he said.

Caucus Kenya Youth Members of the County Assembly (KYMCA) Busia Chapter chairperson Nancy Okademi said the eight youth MCAs in the second assembly will push for the formulation of the youth policies.

She said the internship program over a specified period of time will give unskilled youth and dropouts job experience that will put them at par with other skilled youth.