Busia fisherman punches hippo to save his life

A fisherman from Bwiri, Busia, on Tuesday punched a hippopotamus that grabbed his left leg in Lake Victoria until the beast released him.

Dennis Odwori told the Star he had dived in a deep part of the lake in search of tilapia when he touched something huge. He quickly swam to the surface but a hippo grabbed his left leg.

Odwori said when he realised he was in real danger, he fought for his life. He said he punched the beast's head until it released his leg and disappeared into the water.

He spoke to the Star at his home after seeking treatment at Sio Port subcounty hospital.

The fisherman said he was in the company of Juma Okello. Fellow fishermen rushed him to hospital.

Odwori appealed to the national government to help address the challenges the fishermen face in the lake.