Upgrade Maseno polytechnic to national status, Ottichilo asks

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has asked the national government to upgrade Maseno Youth Polytechnic into a national polytechnic.

Speaking at the polytechnic in Luanda South, he said Vihiga County deserves a national polytechnic just like Sigalagala in Kakamega County.

The governor said his government is working around the clock to ensure the county has a national polytechnic.

Ottichilo said there is need to invest much resources in technical training so the youth can create employment opportunities.

He said the technical institutes and polytechnics will produce the much-needed skilled labour to drive the county economy.

"I fought for the upgrade of this institution when I served as MP for the larger Emuhaya constituency but there was a lot of resistance. But this time round I will stop at nothing to ensure its upgraded to a national polytechnic," he said.

He said that Vision 2030 will not be achieved if vocational training is not given the right attention by both national and county governments.

The governor said the polytechnic management should be allowed to run the polytechnic without interference.

The governor said currently, the county has registered 28 polytechnics that will ensure the county has enough skills in different areas.

“We are working with Kisumu governor to have this Maseno-Kombewa road tarmacked to ease movement of our students in and out of the polytechnic.

"I will also set up a must flood light here for security around the institution and the market at large,” said the governor.

He said currently, they are supporting students in vihiga polytechnics by paying part of their fee.

The governor also said teaching computer in polytechnics will be mandatory.

“We need experts from this polytechnics instructors do not be so much theoretical than practical theories will take us no where practical will change us," added Ottichilo.

The governor was speaking after commissioning machines worth Sh5 million.

“I'm working hand in hand with the CEC Education to ensure that I have qualified instructors in all 28 polytechnics in order to produce experts,” he added.

However the leader of minority, Tom Atingo, urged the governor to provide food kitty in ECD and reduce demands on county loans for the people to apply.