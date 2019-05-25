Mechanic’s wife slits his testicles after argument

A 30-year-old man is admitted in pain after his scrotum was chopped off by his wife following an argument.

Stephen Oduor, a mechanic in Bungoma town, was arguing with his wife Lydia Bironga on Thursday morning when she grabbed a kitchen knife and slit his scrotum.

The two have been married for two years and have a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Neighbours in their Shell estate in Bungoma town said they constantly fight.

Police are now looking for the 29-year-old woman, from Uwanja Ndege area in Bungoma town, who fled after attacking her husband.

Speaking at Bungoma Referral Hospital where he is admitted, Oduor said when they woke up in the morning, his wife asked him: "What is wrong with you since you have came in this house yesterday evening you have not spoken to me a single word, what is wrong with you?"

He told her he was fine and did not want her fights in the morning and left for the sitting room.

"She went ahead to ask me for Sh50 to go visit her parents but I told that I do not have cash money with me," he said.

Oduor said he then send her Sh250 he had on his Mpesa account.

She insulted him and complained he always had money but refused to help her and even failed to assist her sick dad in the village.

"She began pushing my head and telling me what i'm doing in Bungoma town secretly she is aware of," he said.

"She then jumped on my private parts. I had pain and threw the child, whom I was holding, down. But she could not let go off me until I kicked her had on the face with my knees. She let go and sped out of the room," he said.

He then realised the towel he had wrapped himself with was all bloody.

"I did not have energy and fell down. I took my phone and called my brother who came and brought me here to the hospital," he says.

Bungoma Referral Hospital medical superintendent David Wakinila said: "Our doctors took him to operation room and have managed to give him aid. He is responding well."

Residents called for arrest of the woman to act as an example to others with such behaviour.

Zakin Irene said: "Men are born polygamous and there is no way they can have one woman. So I just condemn that action and that lady must be arrested immediately," she said.

She said men should also respect their wives and take good care of them.