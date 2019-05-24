Busia hospitals get Sh54m drugs

A drugs shortage lasting weeks in Busia county hospitals has ended after Kemsa delivered supplies worth Sh54 million.

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority delivered Sh10 million drugs to Busia County Referral Hospital and others worth Sh44 million to be shared by health institutions across the county.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong who inspected the consignment on Tuesday said his government had procured drugs worth Sh70 million. The remaining drugs worth Sh16 million will be delivered later.

“The drugs will last three months; the time that the next budget would have been approved,” he said.

The governor said stringent measures will be introduced to ensure security of drugs, warning those who will be caught stealing that the law will catch up with them.

Ojaamong said the executive had budgeted for Sh350 million to go towards procurement of drugs but the county assembly whittled the amount to Sh170 million.

“In the next budget, we want the MCAs and members of the public to ensure the budget for drugs is not reduced so patients don’t suffer when stock runs out,” he said.

The situation has been dire in Busia, forcing patients visiting public hospitals to buy drugs, even painkillers, from private chemists.