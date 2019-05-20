I'll run for Kakamega govenor, says Savula

Lugari MP Ayub Savula today announced he will run for Kakamega governor in 2022.

This came shortly after former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale ditched Ford Kenya for Jubilee.

“I was recently voted the best performing MP in Western Kenya. My performance will earn me the county's top seat in the next poll,” he said. Savula spoke to the press in Nairobi.

He said any party or individual who will contest against him should expect a painful defeat.

Savula condemned leaders who incite communities to turn against each other for their own benefits.

“Kakamega needs a sober leader. It's unfortunate some leaders are inciting communities. This is unacceptable, and we call on Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to probe those behind the Matungu killings,” he said.

Kakamega is one of the counties that supported ODM leader Raila Odinga and the entry of ANC lawmakers may complicate Raila’s political career if he intends to vie again for the presidency.