Stop politicking at funerals, Wambilianga tells Bungoma politicians

Bungoma Woman MP Catherine Wambilianga has castigated her fellow politicians who are fond of politicising funerals, terming the behaviour retrogressive.

Wambilinga asked politicians to respect the dead as Luhya customs demand and stop turning funerals into political rallies.

"Mourners are bitter with us; we have turned funeral services into political rallies. This is a retrogressive phenomenon that we need to stop," she said.

She spoke on Saturday during the funeral of Enos Wambeye at Park Villa in Webuye.

The lawmaker said what the electorate wants is development and not empty politics that does not put food on their table.

She said elected leaders need to focus on changing the lives of residents who will only vote them back to office in 2022 based on their development scorecard and not how much they politic at funerals.

"Residents elected governor, senator, me and other MPs and MCAs knowing that we will transform their lives by playing our roles wisely and that is what they expect leaders to do, not engaging in empty politics 24 hours at funerals," she said.

She said that her office has been doing much to empower women across the county’s nine constituencies through affirmative action funds by giving various groups grants, tents and chairs for hire, brick making machines among many other projects that can help them generate income.

Wambilianga said in 2022 she will present a very strong scorecard highlighting her achievements.

The Ford Kenya party MP urged Bungoma residents not to shy away from pinpointing her weakness saying she is open to criticism.