Kakamega leaders condemn rampant crime

Leaders in Kakamega county have roundly condemned the wave of crime in the area that has left over 30 people dead in recent weeks.

They blamed the security organs for failure and called for a reshuffle of security officers from stations to the county level.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali, Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito, Kakamega Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda and poltiician Antony Lung’aho spoke separately at funerals in Shinyalu and Mumias West constituencies.

The leaders said killings of innocent villagers including school children were unacceptable and security agents must move with speed to contain the situation.

Governor Oparanya speaking in Mumias West constituency during the burial of his brother-in-law James Odembo said,

"The spiraling crime shows that security forces are not working as expected and that could be the reason why wananchi are taking the law into their own hands in revenge attacks."

Last week, two suspected criminals were lynched by an angry mob following the killings in the area.

Shinali, Kizito, Muhanda and Lung’aho spoke in Shinyalu during the burial of retired principal John Mambili at Muraka Primary School.

Shinali said it was sad that Kakamega is losing lives yet the government has invested a lot in the Ministry of Interior.

“Insecurity has become a very big problem and a scare to the workers, business community and even leaders. We have had killings which seem to be executed by serial criminals who have targeted poor night guards and residents. I believe the police are not doing much to catch these criminals and we are calling upon Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to intervene,” Shinali said.

The legislator said there is too much laxity among current security officers and called for mass reshuffle.

Kakamega Woman MP Muhanda said the police concentrate much on following up on petty offenders like chang’aa brewers but when it comes to serious crimes where lives are lost they don’t show up.

“I presented this issue of rampant insecurity in Parliament last week. Our people are being killed mercilessly and yet response from our security personnel is not as fast to save lives. We are calling upon the CS Matiang’i to come here in Kakamega county and address this issue once and for all,” Muhanda said.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito condemned the killings especially in Khwisero, Butere and Matungu constituencies.

“I’m appealing to CS Matiang’i to take the necessary action by talking to his security team in the county to ensure security for the residents of Kakamega county. With his support we need to put up more police posts across the county in order to beef security,” Kizito said.

In the past few weeks, Kakamega residents have witnessed rounds of attacks in various subcounties that have left over 30 people dead and a score of others seriously injured.