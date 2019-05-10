Ojaamong denies double funding power project

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has dismissed claims by Budalang'i MP Raphael Wanjala that he intends to double fund the Makhoma Rural Electrification project.

Wanjala alleges that the project, in Bunyala South, had been done by Budalang'i Constituency Development Fund.

Ojaamong told the press at Namalo Grace Celebration centre that his government was collaborating with the Rural Electrification Authority on a 50-50 basis to supply power at the grassroots level.

The governor, who was accompanied by Bunyala North MCA Fred Musirimba and Fisheries chief officer Richard Achiambo, assured residents that the county government would release education bursaries before the end of next week now that Ifmis challenges have been sorted out.

Errors in the Integrated Financial Management System led to audit reports that counties had allocated funds beyond their scope.

Ojaamong assured the parents and pupils of Sibuka, Sifugwe, Kenya Gauze, Buongo and Mukhobola primary schools, among others whose ECDE classrooms had stalled, that the construction would be resumed and completed.

We were unable to reach Wanjala for comment.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)