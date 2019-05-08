Don't politicise Sunday killings, leaders told

A county administrator has asked leaders not to politicise the killing of a pregnant woman and her three-year-old daughter at Sayangwe village in Matungu constituency on Sunday night.

Petronila Mungayi's husband and a nine-year-old son were seriously injured and admitted to hospital.

Kakamega County Commissioner Addirasack Jaldesa called for the support of politicians in curbing insecurity.

“This is not a time for any leader to come out and play politics, but a time to sit down together and see how we can help the mwananchi,” Jaldesa said on Monday after he and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya registered for Huduma Namba at Huruma Centre in Kakamega town.

The administrator said several suspects were in police custody and would be prosecuted after the investigations are concluded.

He said the police manning Ejinja Administration Police camp and the Matungu OCS have been replaced. This followed a demand for the transfer of all Matungu police officers by area MP Justus Murunga.

“We have also increased the number of patrol officers in the area. My office together with the security committee are determined to curb insecurity in Matungu with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” he said.

Jaldesa dismissed as a myth the resurgence of a criminal gang known as 42 Brothers. He said the crime was perpetrated by idle youths.

“We have recovered a motorbike that we suspect was used by the gang. We have apprehended two suspects. We will soon catch up with the rest,” he said.