Ford-K grassroots polls ending in Western — Wetang'ula

Ford Kenya will wind up its grassroots polls in Western counties.

Party leader Moses Wetang'ula said on Friday said elections in Western counties, parts of Nyanza and Trans Nzoia will be the most competitive and that is why they chose to hold the elections last.

"I know many counties have completed the exercise. We saved the last areas for Western region, where we believe they will be very competitive," he said at his Kanduyi home. He was joined by .

The polls started in February and are to be completed by the end of June. The voter turnout has been high.

Wetang'ula assured members that the polls are free, fair and transparent.

A showdown is in the offing as Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa will battle Tongaren lawmaker Eseli Simiyu for the position of secretary general. Simiyu is the current secretary general.

Wamalwa has expressed interest in running for Trans Nzoia governor.

Another tough competition is expected during the party's Bungoma chairman position held by Kanduyi MP Wamunyinyi.

Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome is also running for the seat.

Wetang’ula has been endorsed by party members and delegates to run for president.

The senator said the party elections board will report on Thursday.

Wetang’ula said after the countrywide grassroots polls close in June, they will set a date for the national delegates conference at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Bungoma secretary General Peter Wakhuleka said the party will meet this week to make more arrangements for the Western region elections. He said he will defend his seat as the SG.

Wakhuleka said that three women have expressed interest in the county women's leader position.

Bungoma Women Representative Catherine Wambilianga, Leader of Majority in the assembly who is also Maeni ward MCA Florence Wekesa and Violet Mulati shown interest in the seat, he said.

Bungoma youth leader Wafula Wakoli said he is yet to decide if he will be defending his seat.