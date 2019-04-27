Bunyala bursaries to be out by month-end, official tells residents

Bunyala subcounty administrator Nelson Otando has sought to assure parents whose children had applied for county education bursary that the cash will be issued by the end of this month without fail.

This came after Bunyala West ward chairman Michael Abwoga expressed concern over the delays. Parents applied for the funds six months ago.

“My fear is that the bursary applicants might fail to get the same, considering that they applied for it six months ago but have yet to receive the money," Abwoga said.

But Otando said ward offices had shortlisted successful applicants and what remains is the disbursement.

“The names of the county education bursary applicants have already been shortlisted and I want to assure you that the bursary will be out by the end of April 2019 without fail,” he said.