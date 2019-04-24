Bishop warns against politicising war on corruption

The war on corruption will not be won if it is politicised, an Anglican bishop has warned.

ACK Maseno South bishop Charles Onginjo said politicians should allow institutions charged with fighting corruption to do their work.

Onginjo said name calling is unnecessary and persons suspected to be corrupt should be charged.

“By saying somebody is accused of corruption and the person is not taken to court, I think we are not being honest. We have structures in the country. We are jumping the gun. Let due process be followed and those found corrupt face the law, “he said.

The bishop spoke a day after ODM party leader Raila Odinga accused the church of abetting corruption by accepting donations from politicians without asking the source of the funds.

Raila said the huge amounts of money donated to some churches every weekend should be investigated.

He said the war against corruption is unstoppable and those found culpable will be held accountable.

However at the weekend while speaking to the press in Kisumu during a funds drive at Nyahera ACK, Onginjo said the church should not be blamed for giving politicians a platform to speak.

He told politicians to stop blaming the church because they are accorded opportunity to speak to the congregation whenever they visit.

“I think what we need to do as the church is to come up with a restriction, so that we say we are not going to tolerate politicians in churches and let this be done across the board,” he said.

The bishop however said there is no clear guideline on who should be received or rejected by the church.