INTEGRITY

Bishop warns against politicising war on corruption

Says politicians should allow institutions fighting graft to do their work

In Summary

• Onginjo says churches should not be blamed for accepting donations from politicians

• Says name calling is unnecessary and persons suspected to be corrupt should be charged

ODM leader Raila Odinga has accused the church of abetting corruption by accepting suspicious donations from politicians
UNCLEAN: ODM leader Raila Odinga has accused the church of abetting corruption by accepting suspicious donations from politicians
Image: FILE

The war on corruption will not be won if it is politicised, an Anglican bishop has warned.

ACK Maseno South bishop Charles Onginjo said politicians should allow institutions charged with fighting corruption to do their work.

Onginjo said name calling is unnecessary and persons suspected to be corrupt should be charged.

 

“By saying somebody is accused of corruption and the person is not taken to court, I think we are not being honest. We have structures in the country. We are jumping the gun. Let due process be followed and those found corrupt face the law, “he said.

The bishop spoke a day after ODM party leader Raila Odinga accused the church of abetting corruption by accepting donations from politicians without asking the source of the funds.

Raila said the huge amounts of money donated to some churches every weekend should be investigated.

He said the  war against corruption is unstoppable and those found culpable will be held accountable.

However at the weekend while speaking to the press in Kisumu during a funds drive at Nyahera ACK, Onginjo said the church should not be blamed for giving politicians a platform to speak.

He told politicians to stop blaming the church because they are accorded opportunity to speak to the congregation whenever they visit.

“I think what we need to do as the church is to come up with a restriction, so that we say we are not going to tolerate politicians in churches and let this be done across the board,” he said.

The bishop however said there is no clear guideline on who should be received or rejected by the church.

DP Ruto's tough options as 2022 beckons

Will Ruto manage to break the jinx and succeeded a sitting President?
Siasa
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Western
24 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya urged to scale up fish farming
    31m ago Nyanza

  2. Sony Sugar under probe over fraud
    31m ago Nyanza

  3. Impeachment of 12 executives unstoppable - Nandi MCAs
    31m ago Rift Valley

  4. Traditional hives more productive, beekeeper says
    31m ago Eastern

  5. Rains pound North Rift
    31m ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos