Cleric condemns rising 'crimes of passion'

Fr Godfrey Shiundu of Reformed Catholic Church has condemned the rising "crimes of passion" in the country.

He urged young people and couples not to take law into their hands by killing their loved ones. “I appeal to the youth and married couples facing love-related and marital problems to stop murdering their loved ones,” Fr Shiundu said.

There has been a wave of murders after love gone sour. The most sensational one being the killing Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi, who was killed by a childhood friend-turned stalker.

Shiundu spoke when he led worshippers during the “Way of the Cross” Easter celebration. They walked from Mulukoba to Namatoto in Bumula constituency, Bungoma county, on Saturday.

Shiundu's Reformed Catholic Church split from the Roman Catholic Church.

He also urged Christians and religious leaders across the country to “fast and pray” for the rain. The country has been ravaged by drought because of delayed long rains.

The latest weather forecast by the weatherman shows there will be little rain, which will be poorly distributed across the country.

This month's report on the status of drought and hunger by the National Drought Management Authority has also warned Kenyans of tough times ahead.