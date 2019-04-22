Support local talent to drive Busia growth, residents urged

Busia residents have been urged to support both sports and cultural activities at the local level.

Sports, Culture and Heritage PS Jospheta Mukobe on Friday said the county's future will heavily depend on talent and creative art. He spoke during Bunyala North Sports and Culture Expo at Budalang'i High School.

“White-collar jobs are no longer easy to come by,” she said, appealing to leaders and residents to support artistes and sportspersons.

Mukobe said the ministry recognises cultural diversity and is committed to developing culture, sports and heritage.

“Kenya has many cultures and the fact that you do not belong to my community does not mean I cannot work with you,” she said.

She urged Kenyans to love their country despite the challenges bedevelling them.

“No country is free from challenges,” Mukobe said, adding that Kenya must look for amicable ways of solving its problems.

She thanked elders for their efforts to promote and conserve culture for future generations.

“We appreciate the elderly people, but I want to urge them to ensure that what they pass to the young generation is not retrogressive,” Mukobe said.

Busia Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi urged the ministry and the National Museums to provide more funds to the county so it can map all its cultural sites.

He said boat racing and wrestling can attract tourists if harnessed.

"As a government, we will endeavor to allocate funds to the Department of Sports and Culture and encourage MCAs to do the same,” he said.

Mulomi said Busia is home to many renowned sports personalities and more must be done to support up-and-coming talents.

National Museums director-general Mzalendo Kibunjia urged the county to organise annual events that attract domestic and international tourists every Easter holiday.