NINE IN ONE SCHOOL

TSC probes girls' pregnancies in Teso

Teacher says tests confirmed girls were expectant

In Summary

• The nine girls are in forms two, three and four in Teso North subcounty

• Principal last week told a local radio station the girls were impregnated by students and men living near the school

TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo
INVESTIGATION: TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo
Image: FILE

The Teachers Service Commission is investigating a case where nine girls in one school in Busia county are pregnant.

The nine pregnant girls are in forms two, three and four at a school in Teso North subcounty.

A teacher at the school who declined to be named for fear of reprisals told the Star the nine were confirmed pregnant after tests.

School principal declined to comment on the alleged involvement of his male staff and referred us to the county director of TSC Thaddeus Awuor.

But in a post on a WhatsApp group for the school's teachers on Friday, the head teacher said,

“Good evening members. Today has been a long day for me. I have been in communication with the TSC headquarters all day about the recent event in our school. Please pray for your principal. I believe with your support things [will] be okay.”

Last week, he told a local radio station that the girls were impregnated by students and men living near the school.

The county TSC boss was unavailable for comment as calls made to him went unanswered.

However, in an earlier interview with the media last week on the same issue, Awuor only called on parents to instill good morals in their children.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
15 April 2019 - 00:00

