Man kills himself by swallowing poison

A man committed suicide by swallowing poison in Lugari subcounty on Tuesday night. He had locked himself in the house and set it ablaze.

Patrick Ambasa, 48, died on arrival at Lumakanda Subcounty Hospital.

Lugari police boss Patrick Maundu said Ambasa's parents told him their son had long-running differences with his wife.

Neighbours said Ambasa and his wife had a bad relationship. Mable Musindi said the deceased had returned home from Nairobi two days earlier and found his wife missing.

“A friend had called him to Nairobi for a job and while there, he kept calling his wife and telling her to leave his home," Musindi said.

She said Ambasa sent abusive texts to his wife on Sunday night and asked her to leave his Mukumo village home. The wife sold some household goods to raise the fare to return to her parents’ home.

The man arrived home on Monday morning and found some of his household items missing and threatened to take his life.

“I went to his house in the evening and found he had piled everything in the bedroom. He told me bye. He was removing a tyre from the roof. He told me he wants to burn the house. I thought it was a joke, only to see the house on fire at night," Musindi said.

