We've enough land for your dry port, Ojaamong tells Uganda

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to let Uganda build a dry port in Busia instead of Naivasha.

Ojaamong said Busia was ideal to host the dry port due to its proximity to Uganda, Rwanda and Southern Sudan.

He urged President Kenyatta to withdraw the offer he made during Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Mombasa two weeks ago.

Kenyatta had said the land offer is meant to foster Kenya-Uganda relations.

The dry port, according to Museveni, will act as a base for Uganda's cargo that ends up at Mombasa for export.

“We have enough land to have the dry port constructed here; building the port in Naivasha will not help but will hurt the economy of Busia,” the governor said.

He said his 53 MCAs have agreed to improve revenue collection which has been on the decline since the 2013-2014 financial year.