HEALTH

Vihiga receives Sh10m medical kits

Governor Ottichilo says patients from other counties seek services at the county referral hospital

In Summary

• The World Bank will also sponsor training to strengthen community health strategy

• The county has in the past year equipped laboratories in all health facilities

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo receives medical kits at Vihiga County Referral Hospital on Monday
EQUIPMENT: Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo receives medical kits at Vihiga County Referral Hospital on Monday
Image: /HILTON OTENYO

The Vihiga Health department has received Sh10 million non-pharmaceutical medical equipment from the World Bank.

The equipment includes 14 autoclaves, 79 paediatric weighing scales, 79 adult weighing scales, 100 waste-corded bins with peddles and 1,666 bin liners and disposable syringes.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo, who received the items at the Vihiga County Referral Hospital on Monday, said his administration is committed to equipping all health facilities with medical and non-pharmaceutical equipment     

The World Bank will also sponsor training to strengthen community health strategy. 

The county has in the past year strengthened laboratories in all health facilities, installed a CT scan and launched a cardiac centre.

“The referral hospital was in a pathetic state when I took over, but services have improved greatly in one-and-half years I have been in office. We’re going to build a medical warehouse to ensure uninterrupted medical supplies,” the county chief said.

The county has registered an increase in people seeking services at the referral hospital due to improved health services, he said. Some come from neighbouring counties.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union secretary general Ouma Oluga and county health services CEC Amos Kutwa accompanied the governor.

Dr. Oluga commended the county’s efforts to develop healthcare services.

Last Friday, Ottichilo commissioned solar water heaters at the referral hospital to warm bathing water for patients. 

 
 

He said the hospital has also completed piping for oxygen to discontinue the use of gas cylinders.

“All health facilities in the county will be fitted with solar water heating equipment to cut down on electricity bills that sometimes disrupt services,” he said.

Ottichilo said the county had a shortage of health caregivers.

He said his administration has built 12 new facilities that remain unused due to lack of manpower.

“We expect the assembly to allocate money in the next fiscal year budget for the hiring of more staff,” he said.

What services to expect as Uhuru launches Universal Health Coverage pilot

Kenya will inch closer to its goal of attaining Universal Health Coverage by 2022 on Thursday, when President Uhuru Kenyatta launches the pilot ...
News
3 months ago
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
Western
10 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Girl child is still in danger - Rangwe MP
    30m ago Nyanza

  2. Over 30,000 people registered for Huduma Namba in Migori
    2h ago Nyanza

  3. Next election meant for new blood - Mutua
    7h ago Eastern

  4. Singer Chelele husband found guilty of murdering surveyor
    8h ago Nyanza

  5. Joho opens up on bad old days with Uhuru
    9h ago Coast

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES