Make space for Luhyas in ANC – Mudavadi told

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba has asked Musalia Mudavadi to open up space in ANC for from other parties to consolidate his base ahead of 2022.

Milemba said Luhyas were scattered in different political parties where they are nt taken seriously.

“We are ready to do the groundwork for you as our presidential candidate in 2022 but I am asking you to open the doors for others to come in,” he said on Saturday.

Milemba spoke during a fundraiser for Ingotse Boys’ High School where Mudavadi was the chief guest. Vihiga MP Ogesi Kagesi, Navakholo's Emmanuel Wangwe and Lurambi’s Titus Khamala were present.

Milemba said Luhyas in ODM are not taken seriously since they are few in number, while those in Jubilee have been ignored and can’t influence anything meaningful for the community.

ANC has not attained a parliamentary party majority, he said.

“Moving forward, we must bring all these people together and be able to push the community agenda."

Mudavadi said he was ready to work with everyone, not only from Western but the entire country. “We have no option but to work together,” he said.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has recently said the division among Luhya leaders makes the community un-attractive to political deals with others.

Kagesi said all Luhya leaders should close ranks and chart the community's destiny.

“Mulembe is a family and when you’re in a family you don’t choose your brother or sister,” he said.

Wangwe said Luhya leaders now have a better chance to chart the "much-needed unity of the community".

He said Luhyas are living on borrowed space in other people’s parties.

“I have no debt with Jubilee and I am ready to discuss with my brothers,” he said, adding that Luhya leaders must stop abusing each other in public at the behest of outsiders. They should instead talk to each other while building bridges with other communities, he said.

Khamala said the rejection of ODM in Ugenya, the party’s bedrock, should serve as a lesson to Luhyas still clinging to the Orange Party.