MP Didmus warns ODM after Ugenya, Embakasi by-elections

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has lauded Ugenya and Embakasi South electorate for voting in David Ochieng and Julius Mawathe in the Friday by-elections.

Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes against ODM Irshad Sumra's 7,988 while in Ugenya, Ochieng carried the day, giving a blow to ODM's Chris Karan who had hoped to win back the seat he lost when his election was nullified.

Ochieng garnered 18,730 votes against Karan's 14,507.

On Saturday, Barasa, a Jubilee party MP, said the people of Ugenya and Embakasi South have proved to Kenya and the rest of the world that "insults, lies and propaganda can never be used to win any election".

"I want to congratulate the electorate of these two constuencies who have openly shown that they could not vote for a party, party leader nor an individual with no clear development vision as their legislature but someone with a clear agenda of transforming their lives" he said.

The MP said that Kenyan voters have come of age, are wise and will only elect a leader with a clear track record. The first term lawmaker said that the people of Ugenya and South Nyanza have "opened their eyes" and refused to be lied to.

He faulted ODM leaders for telling voters not to embarrass party leader Raila Odinga during their campaigns instead of selling candidates' manifestos.

"The people of Ugenya went ahead to even defy their governor and the ODM campaign team whom they perceived as enemies of development and that's why they boycotted his last campaign rally as they saw no agenda was being sold but only lies and propaganda," Barasa said.

The MP said that ODM campaigners made the electorate think the contest was between Raila and Ruto by branding their rivals as Ruto projects in Ugenya and Embakasi.