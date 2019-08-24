Barchok in rush to fill cabinet seats to meet quorum

Four Bomet CECs sworn in on Wednesday will not transact any business due to lack of quorum.

The CECs were sworn into office at 6pm at the governor's office in a ceremony witnessed by Governor Hillary Barchok. This was moments after the MCAs voted to retain three out of nine names forwarded to the assembly last week.

The brief event was presided over by county director of legal services Oscar Sang and county secretary Evalyn Rono.

Finance's Andrew Sigei, Joseph Sitonik (Medical Services and Public Health) and Juliana Yegon (Education) are the only nominees who were saved by the county assembly.

Another nominee – Juliah Chepkuto – for Trade, who had already been vetted by the assembly, was also sworn in to office.

The three are part of the nine-member cabinet that served under the late Governor Joyce Laboso.

Six other nominees were rejected in what the ward representatives cited as disrespect and incompetence, among other allegations.

Constitutionally, for a cabinet to transact any business, it must meet the required quorum of at least six of the 10 members.

Reached for comment, director of legal services Sang said the four CECs will continue carrying out their mandates in their respective dockets. On the quorum hitch, he said, "We have a solution to it."

Barchok said he will work closely with the county assembly so that the shortfall in the cabinet is urgently filled.

"We will agree with the county assembly on when to meet so that we can fast-track the filling of the remaining positions," he said.

Barchok urged the county executives to ensure the set agenda in their respective dockets is realised.

Others present during the function were speaker Shadrack Rotich and majority leader Josphat Kirui.