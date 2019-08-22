Two boys struck by lightning admitted at Samburu hospital

Two boys aged eight and 12 years are recuperating at Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal town after they were struck by lightning on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Nkuroto, Samburu central subcounty at around 5.30pm.

A doctor at the hospital, Mathew Kongogo, said the boys are in a stable condition.

He said the victims are being treated with antibiotic drugs to prevent infection and dehydration.

“We are managing the pain and the patients are recuperating well. They will soon be discharged,” Kongogo said.

He said the most injured was the eight-year-old boy who suffered eight per cent injuries with second-degree burns.

“What we feared were internal injuries that could be caused by lightning but apparently they were minimal,” he said.

The victims’ father, Samwel Lengoto, said his sons were seated under a tree as they watched over livestock when the lightning struck them.

The Samburu government has been urged to instal lightning arresters on tall buildings in the area.