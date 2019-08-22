Social places in Central to be shut by 5pm on census day

• Bars and kesha avenues among those to be closed on Saturday
• Security guaranteed; census officials to be accompanied by village elders
All social facilities in the Central region will be closed at 5pm on Saturday for ease of the national census.
Everybody is expected to be home by 6pm when the exercise starts, regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said on Wednesday.
Nyagwanga said bars and places where overnight prayers known as keshas are among the facilities to remain shut overnight.
“By social places we mean bars and keshas, among others. People should also not be roaming on roads. They should return home early to be registered,” he said.
Nyagwanga spoke during a meeting of regional and county security officials in his Nyeri office.
He said that those recruited for the census had been trained and were ready for the job at hand on August 24.
“The census officers will have enough security and will be accompanied by village elders who will guide them to homesteads in their areas,” the administrator said.
In Murang'a, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro appealed to his constituents to be counted as the Commission of Revenue Allocation depends on data derived from the census to disburse funds.
Ndindi said his constituency, the largest in the county, requires more funds to ensure that constituents access government services.
He asked them to give accurate information during the exercise.
"About 45 per cent of the government revenue is allocated based on the population while 18 per cent depends on the poverty index according to the formula used by CRA," the MP said.
The 2009 census showed that Kiharu had a population of 181,076 and 51,132 households.
The MP, who spoke on Tuesday during the disbursement of Sh5 million bursaries, has in the past called for the change in the revenue allocation formula as, according to him, it disadvantages big constituencies.
He has also called for the postponement of the boundaries review to avoid politically-related conflicts.
The MP said the review will spark political emotions worse than those experienced during general elections.
He said the country is still healing from the highly competitive 2017 elections.
Murang'a's Mathioya and Kangema constituencies are among the 27 likely to be scrapped for not attaining the minimum population threshold set by the constitution.
The two constituencies were split in 1992, leaving Mathioya with a population of 88,219 and Kangema 76,988, according to the 2009 census.
Early in the year, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that the boundaries review will be conducted after the census.
During his Nyeri meeting, Nyagwanga said roadblocks will be erected and vehicles searched for bhang and illicit brews.
He named Moyale, Tanzania and Uganda as the sources of bhang.
The regional commissioner said criminal gangs were regrouping but they will be dealt with firmly.
“We are well prepared to deal with them and ensure lives and property of Kenyans are protected,” he said.