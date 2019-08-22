Social places in Central to be shut by 5pm on census day

All social facilities in the Central region will be closed at 5pm on Saturday for ease of the national census.

Everybody is expected to be home by 6pm when the exercise starts, regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said on Wednesday.

Nyagwanga said bars and places where overnight prayers known as keshas are among the facilities to remain shut overnight.

“By social places we mean bars and keshas, among others. People should also not be roaming on roads. They should return home early to be registered,” he said.

Nyagwanga spoke during a meeting of regional and county security officials in his Nyeri office.

He said that those recruited for the census had been trained and were ready for the job at hand on August 24.

“The census officers will have enough security and will be accompanied by village elders who will guide them to homesteads in their areas,” the administrator said.