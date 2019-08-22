Counties support Punguza Mizigo Bill, says Aukot

The Punguza Mizigo Bill enjoys wide support in counties despite opposition from top politicians, Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuro Aukot has said.

Aukot said the Bill has had a positive reception in ten counties with the public hopeful that it will help resolve the country's economic challenges.

“Most MCAs and Kenyans have shown great interest in seeking to understand the Bill that is widely supported across the country,” Aukot said.

The Thirdaway Alliance leader spoke on Tuesday in Eldoret when he presented the Bill to the Uasin Gishu county assembly.

Aukot denied claims that the Thirdway Alliance did not collect views from Kenyans before formulating with the Bill.

“We went around the whole country and that is why we collected more than 1.2 million signatures to meet the IEBC threshold,” Aukot said.

He said those opposing the bill were few individuals who think the country belongs to them.

The constitutional expert said MCAs had shown genuine interest in understanding details in the Bill before discussing it formally in the assemblies.

Aukot appealed to Uasin Gishu MCAs to pass the Bill, which he said will cure all ills affecting the country from corruption to electoral violence and foreign debt burden.

Speaker David Kiplagat asked Aukot whether any amendments to sections of the Bill could be made.

Nominated MCA Catherine Barmao asked how the Bill would address issues of women's representation in county assemblies after scrapping nomination slots.

Majority leader Josphat Lowoi said the MCAs would make an informed and independent decision on the Bill after extensive debate.

Aukot said the Bill cannot be changed or merged with another one.

“It has to be discussed the way it is. It should also be clear that the Bill is not in competition with any other matter like the so-called BBI,” he said.

The Building Bridges Initiative report is being prepared by a team appointed by President Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga and is widely expected to lead to a referendum

The assembly will next week conduct public participation on the Punguza Mizigo Bill ahead of the debate in the house to either reject or adopt it.

