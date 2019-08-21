'Toddler' Kamket can't be Pokot elder — Kamama

Elders are supposed to be wise and thoughtful and to give measured advice.

But not even their venerable status spares them from carping, scolding and abuse, nor their council from squabbles.

Take the case of recently installed Pokot elder and spokesman William Kamkat, the Tiaty MP.

Former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama on Tuesday criticised the installation on Saturday of Kamkat, his successor in Parliament.

He called the Tiaty MP a "political toddler" in leadership of the Pokot nation and his installation "a big joke".

Kamket demanded Kakmama apologise.

It hasn't happened.

Kamket was installed during a traditional ceremony at remote Katungura village near Paka hills in Tangulbei-Korossi ward, Baringo county.

He was draped with a rare leopard skin, crowned with black and white ostrich feathers, given a wide beaded necklace and an ornamental club.

“Five spotless cows and goats were slaughtered and the participants feasted on raw blood while the animal waste was tactfully spread on the special anointing ground,” said dPokot elder Lomamkong Amasile, 75, said.

But on Tuesday, Kamama rubbished the coronation.

“He is serving his second year in Parliament. I stayed in the position for 15 years,” he told Star on the phone.