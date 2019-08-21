'Toddler' Kamket can't be Pokot elder — Kamama

• He says Kamket is a political toddler compared to him who served in Parliament for 15 years. Kamket demands an apology.
• Governor Lonyangapuo on Monday also rubbished Kamket's installation. He is the former holder of the title.
Elders are supposed to be wise and thoughtful and to give measured advice.
But not even their venerable status spares them from carping, scolding and abuse, nor their council from squabbles.
Take the case of recently installed Pokot elder and spokesman William Kamkat, the Tiaty MP.
Former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama on Tuesday criticised the installation on Saturday of Kamkat, his successor in Parliament.
He called the Tiaty MP a "political toddler" in leadership of the Pokot nation and his installation "a big joke".
Kamket demanded Kakmama apologise.
It hasn't happened.
Kamket was installed during a traditional ceremony at remote Katungura village near Paka hills in Tangulbei-Korossi ward, Baringo county.
He was draped with a rare leopard skin, crowned with black and white ostrich feathers, given a wide beaded necklace and an ornamental club.
“Five spotless cows and goats were slaughtered and the participants feasted on raw blood while the animal waste was tactfully spread on the special anointing ground,” said dPokot elder Lomamkong Amasile, 75, said.
But on Tuesday, Kamama rubbished the coronation.
“He is serving his second year in Parliament. I stayed in the position for 15 years,” he told Star on the phone.
The subcounty Jubilee Party leader said West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo remains the community’s legitimate spokesman, being deputised by him and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto.
Lonyangapuo was installed during a public function in Churo-Amaya in 2014.
“But this one [Kamket's installation] was done in a much hidden remote village and it was only done by his few Kanu supporters,” Kamama said.
Kamket did not consult Lonyangapuo and him, he said.
He said f to become a Pokot elder or spokesman, he must be at least 65, and “even I am still short by 10 to 15 years."
On Monday, Governor Lonyangapuo wrote a brief text message to the Star rubbishing Kamket’s installation. He said such titles don’t exist in Pokot land.
“I am not aware there exists any such titles as ‘Pokot Council of elders or spokesman,” he said.
The governor added, "That is a minute non-issue in our community, maybe only in his house.”
However, Churo-Amaya MCA Ameja Zelemoi, who is also Baringo assembly deputy speaker, said Kamket’s installation was valid.
He said it was aimed at replacing Lonyangapuo whose term had just expired.
“We installed him to the leadership position in Churo and all Pokots from Laikipia to Uganda supported him, he should now respect Kamket,” Zelemoi said.
He said it was a normal transition of leadership in Pokot culture from the Korongoro age-set to the Kaplalach age group
Zelemoi was backed by his colleagues Shedrack Mailuk (Tangulbei-Korossi), Solomon Makal (Kolowa), Sam Lokales (Ripko) and Maria Losile (Loyamorok).
“Today was just an installation ceremony but soon we will be having a huge handing-over ceremony that we expect Governor Lonyangapuo to preside over,” the MCA said.
The elders said the ceremony dictates the future leadership destination of the Pokot nation and probably the entire country.
Edited by R.Wamochie