Night church crusades guise for FGM — activists

Anti-FGM crusaders have urged church officials not to organise overnight gatherings during holidays.

The crusaders said many parents who intend to cut their girls have taken advantage of the crusades to organise illegal parties during which they hide behind church songs to avoid raising alarm.

“Circumcisers have decided to hide in the church since the law is tough on them. They sing praise and worship songs to fool police and in the process, they subject innocent girls to the cut,” she said.

Lokichu said the tough anti-FGM law has forced parents to seek for alternative ways to ensure their girls undergo the rite of passage.

“These night gatherings are contributing to forced marriages,” she said.

The crusaders also called for unity among churches, governmental officials and non-governmental organisations in fighting the vice.

Lokichu said high levels of poverty had led many circumcisers to continue performing the cut secretly and called on the county to invest in agriculture and educate mothers in modern farming methods as an alternative means to earn a living.

She has educated many women who have agreed to stop cutting young girls after learning modern farming techniques on her farm, she said.

“The few I have educated on weather patterns and how to make use of little rains we received have completely changed and have helped us in educating other women."

She asked parents to engage their children in farming during this long holiday to prevent them from engaging in dangerous cultural practices.

