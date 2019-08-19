Pregnant women urged to deliver in hospital

Pregnant women in west Pokot county have been asked to give birth in hospital to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission and reduce maternal deaths.

West Pokot Health executive Geoffrey Lipale told mothers delivery in hospital is safe.

Lipale spoke at Konyao during maternity open day.

“It’s the joy of every mother to have a healthy child. Let’s embrace giving birth in hospitals,” he said.

He said traditional birth attendants have no capacity to test the women before helping them and this puts pregnant women and their babies at risk.

He said the county had opened many health facilities and women had no reason to give birth at home.

Lipale said maternal deaths are high in the county. “Out of 100,000 women 400 lose lives during childbirth,” he said.

He said the major cause of the deaths is prolonged labour and many women rush to hospital when it’s too late.